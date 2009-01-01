 760 no spark help
  1. Today, 07:06 PM #1
    bbar
    760 no spark help

    Hi, Working on a 760.I have worked on kaw 650,s but never one of these. Picture of tag from flywheel cover attached. Seeing posts that say the charge coil is a good place to start; that it commonly fails on these?Assuming it is part of the stator assembly and I should replace the whole assembly? Also seeing posts saying some 760's have stator, etc. in back of flywheel and some are in front. Based on my tag, can you tell me where mine is and any tricks to removing it if in front
    Also, does the tag say what year the motor is? id plate 1.jpg Thanks.
  2. Today, 07:42 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 760 no spark help

    ...
  3. Today, 07:44 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 760 no spark help

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=412279

    If it turns out to be the stator assy I have a brand new one here , is is no longer in the origional box.
  4. Today, 08:49 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Re: 760 no spark help

    64x should be from a 96 raider , or B 2
  5. Today, 09:45 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 760 no spark help

    Raider, waveblaster ll , GP 760, Waveventure or Waverunner XL 760
