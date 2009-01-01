|
760 no spark help
Hi, Working on a 760.I have worked on kaw 650,s but never one of these. Picture of tag from flywheel cover attached. Seeing posts that say the charge coil is a good place to start; that it commonly fails on these?Assuming it is part of the stator assembly and I should replace the whole assembly? Also seeing posts saying some 760's have stator, etc. in back of flywheel and some are in front. Based on my tag, can you tell me where mine is and any tricks to removing it if in front
Also, does the tag say what year the motor is? id plate 1.jpg Thanks.
Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:44 PM.
Re: 760 no spark help
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=412279
If it turns out to be the stator assy I have a brand new one here , is is no longer in the origional box.
Re: 760 no spark help
64x should be from a 96 raider , or B 2
Re: 760 no spark help
Raider, waveblaster ll , GP 760, Waveventure or Waverunner XL 760
