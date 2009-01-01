Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 760 no spark help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 130 760 no spark help Hi, Working on a 760.I have worked on kaw 650,s but never one of these. Picture of tag from flywheel cover attached. Seeing posts that say the charge coil is a good place to start; that it commonly fails on these?Assuming it is part of the stator assembly and I should replace the whole assembly? Also seeing posts saying some 760's have stator, etc. in back of flywheel and some are in front. Based on my tag, can you tell me where mine is and any tricks to removing it if in front

Also, does the tag say what year the motor is? id plate 1.jpg Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,258 Re: 760 no spark help ...

#3

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,258 Re: 760 no spark help http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=412279



If it turns out to be the stator assy I have a brand new one here , is is no longer in the origional box.

#4

64x should be from a 96 raider , or B 2 #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,301 Re: 760 no spark help

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

