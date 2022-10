Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Wave Raider exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2022 Location NJ Posts 3 1997 Wave Raider exhaust Attached are photos looking to confirm what I assume is the issue.



It appears that seal for the silencer is compromised, causing the water from this jacket to entered the exhaust which is the source of my flush problem and exhaust gas to entered into the jacket.

I assume I should not be seeing oily reside inside the jacket or any of the parts associated with the inside of the water jacket. There is also a hairline crack in the muffler housing.



Thanks.



PXL_20221028_193546282.jpg

PXL_20221028_193626426.jpg

PXL_20221028_193616658.jpg PXL_20221028_193904301.jpg

