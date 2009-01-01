I'm pretty bad about NOT paying attention to seat size and gram rating of the lever arm springs on the Mikuni SBN carbs. I just know around how many psi I want a certain combo to POPOFF. If it's a bone stock ski I just leave the oem springs and check popoff just to make sure nothing is leaking.
WELL.....I just recently needed to clean up my workbench and decided I should really seperate the springs so I'm not just guessing which is which.
After some thought, I figured out how to test the ACTUAL gram rating of the springs so I could organize them. I set up my micro scale to a height that would assume the INSTALLED height of the springs in place under a lever arm. I used my torpedo level as it will sit straight across AND hold the springs on it's magnetic edge!
After checking a couple of springs I could see it worked. A gold 115 gram spring read at 115 grams! And a short silver one that I thought was probably a 65 gram spring came in close at 61g!
Let me tell you......these springs are ALL OVER THE PLACE!! I measured 65g springs from 30 up to 71g. MOST of the 95g springs come in real close to 90g, and several 115g are over 125g......as much as 137g!
NOW, I can actually use the popoff chart and grab a spring KNOWING what the ACTUAL popoff will be!