Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni popoff, spring color, gram rating, etc. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,247 Mikuni popoff, spring color, gram rating, etc. I'm pretty bad about NOT paying attention to seat size and gram rating of the lever arm springs on the Mikuni SBN carbs. I just know around how many psi I want a certain combo to POPOFF. If it's a bone stock ski I just leave the oem springs and check popoff just to make sure nothing is leaking.

WELL.....I just recently needed to clean up my workbench and decided I should really seperate the springs so I'm not just guessing which is which.

After some thought, I figured out how to test the ACTUAL gram rating of the springs so I could organize them. I set up my micro scale to a height that would assume the INSTALLED height of the springs in place under a lever arm. I used my torpedo level as it will sit straight across AND hold the springs on it's magnetic edge!

After checking a couple of springs I could see it worked. A gold 115 gram spring read at 115 grams! And a short silver one that I thought was probably a 65 gram spring came in close at 61g!

Let me tell you......these springs are ALL OVER THE PLACE!! I measured 65g springs from 30 up to 71g. MOST of the 95g springs come in real close to 90g, and several 115g are over 125g......as much as 137g!



NOW, I can actually use the popoff chart and grab a spring KNOWING what the ACTUAL popoff will be!

IMG_1983[1].JPG

IMG_1985[1].JPG



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

