1997 Waveraider Question

I recently received a 1997 wave raider from my son in-law.



Question:

It never had a flush port installed, it was not used in salt water but I will be riding it in salt water so I need to have this.



There is a in plug screw in the exhaust manifold where a barbed fitting can be installed. Apparently a kit for this included the barbed fitting.

I have tried to connect an alternate flush port two different ways: One was in-line from the pump and the other was adding a splice to the fitting just above the flush port plug where the hoses connect to the manifold and then to the cylinder head.



When trying to use either of these locations the engine bogs out and apparently water is flowing into the cylinder from the exhaust.



Is the flush the port (where the plug is) the only location that can be used to avoid it locking up ?



I have everything for the port except the barbed fitting that fits into the hole. It is apparently an M8 thread the hole is quite small where to hose connects.



I'm assuming the small hole is limiting the water flow to prevent hydro lock up or is there a problem elsewhere I need to check into?



The compression is 145 on both cylinders and starts and runs fine. I want to be sure its OK before I attempt to put it in the water which won't be till the spring.



When you tried running it on the hose, what did you do first?

A) Turn on the water, or

B) Start the motor?

A) Turn on the water, or

B) Start the motor?



Yeah I started it up ran it for a bit like 15 seconds or so then slowly turned on the water and it almost immediately bogs and stalls out.

I pulled the plugs and they were moist but not dripping wet. Blew them off with air and let it sit for 20 minutes and it starts up.

There's a sooty black water that drains out the back I have it on an incline slightly with the bow high.



I pulled the plugs and they were moist but not dripping wet. Blew them off with air and let it sit for 20 minutes and it starts up.



There's a sooty black water that drains out the back I have it on an incline slightly with the bow high.



I also just checked the manual and the factory flush option is in-line with the pump as I had it but I'm not sure if the "y" they use has a check valve in it or not.

