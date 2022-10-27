Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Stuff #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 34 Posts 2,251 650 Stuff PXL_20221027_152634029.jpgPXL_20221027_152358719.jpg



J&N Starter - Brand New - $40 shipped



Mossbarger Reeds - In good shape - $50 Shipped



BN38s on Westcoast Manifolds. - Was told they were rebuilt earlier this year. I never ran them. Look to be in nice shape. - $120 shipped



Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestors for mikuni 38s. - Good shape, includes studs. Paint is starting to flake. - $50 shipped



5 wire stator - coils test to spec, in good shape. - $50 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules