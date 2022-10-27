|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
650 Stuff
PXL_20221027_152634029.jpgPXL_20221027_152358719.jpg
J&N Starter - Brand New - $40 shipped
Mossbarger Reeds - In good shape - $50 Shipped
BN38s on Westcoast Manifolds. - Was told they were rebuilt earlier this year. I never ran them. Look to be in nice shape. - $120 shipped
Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestors for mikuni 38s. - Good shape, includes studs. Paint is starting to flake. - $50 shipped
5 wire stator - coils test to spec, in good shape. - $50 shipped
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules