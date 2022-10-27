PXL_20221027_152634029.jpgPXL_20221027_152358719.jpg

J&N Starter - Brand New - $40 shipped

Mossbarger Reeds - In good shape - $50 Shipped

BN38s on Westcoast Manifolds. - Was told they were rebuilt earlier this year. I never ran them. Look to be in nice shape. - $120 shipped

Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestors for mikuni 38s. - Good shape, includes studs. Paint is starting to flake. - $50 shipped

5 wire stator - coils test to spec, in good shape. - $50 shipped