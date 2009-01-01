Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 01 787 rfi any performance options? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location maryland Age 34 Posts 11 01 787 rfi any performance options? From what i've found is there is not much out there on performance upgrades. Am I able to bump compression or timing? I do have candoo so I can bump base time but I know with rfi you can not adjust the curve. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,252 Re: 01 787 rfi any performance options? I have always wondered how an RFI would respond to cylinder porting, I am sure you could bump the compression a bit as long as you run the corret fuel for it. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Never had the opportunity to port one but they run REAL good at 170psi.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

