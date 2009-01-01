|
|
-
01 787 rfi any performance options?
From what i've found is there is not much out there on performance upgrades. Am I able to bump compression or timing? I do have candoo so I can bump base time but I know with rfi you can not adjust the curve.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 01 787 rfi any performance options?
I have always wondered how an RFI would respond to cylinder porting, I am sure you could bump the compression a bit as long as you run the corret fuel for it.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 01 787 rfi any performance options?
Never had the opportunity to port one but they run REAL good at 170psi.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules