 01 787 rfi any performance options?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:37 AM #1
    metallica21156
    metallica21156 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    maryland
    Age
    34
    Posts
    11

    01 787 rfi any performance options?

    From what i've found is there is not much out there on performance upgrades. Am I able to bump compression or timing? I do have candoo so I can bump base time but I know with rfi you can not adjust the curve.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:21 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,252

    Re: 01 787 rfi any performance options?

    I have always wondered how an RFI would respond to cylinder porting, I am sure you could bump the compression a bit as long as you run the corret fuel for it.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:03 AM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,246

    Re: 01 787 rfi any performance options?

    Never had the opportunity to port one but they run REAL good at 170psi.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 