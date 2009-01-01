My winter build will be a modest vintage super stock set up for buoy riding. I hunted down some pretty cool parts. One item I was unable to get was it 12v setback, I did however find in a regular non setback version. Has anyone ever modded one of these by stacking wear rings and getting a longer drive shaft? Was it worth it and did you set it back more than 2 inches? Ive never done this before and was wondering if it is worth it performance wise on a pre 08 hull? Search the threads no only found people doing this on blasters, thanks in advance for any knowledge sharing!
