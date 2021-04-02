Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tripple swapped seadoo xp x4 ski for trade #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location chino Age 27 Posts 9 Tripple swapped seadoo xp x4 ski for trade Hey whats up guys. Im thinking about trading my swapped x4 ski for a modified 4 stroke ski. Shoot me a message if you have something you think I'd be intrested in.



Located in San jose, California.



The ski:

-1995 x4 ski, got it with pretty low usage hours.

-1100 kawi zxi motor

-155 10 vein bronze pump

-Rxp pump shoe/nossle. Shoe glassed in, and tunnel has been widened for the larger shoe.

-rad dudes bed plate with New rhass motor mounds

-larger gtx tank and sending unit swap with straps ect.

-gp1200 carb conversion with custom adapter plate, linkage, fuel routing, velocity stacks, hot product filters, ect.

-port matched intake manifold and modified exaust manifold

-custom made intake grate, shaft, and modified water box. Ride plate is modified xp800 to fit up to the rxp shoe and is removable.

-jet ski solutions msd cables



The ski looks stock from the outside. The start/stop, vts switch, electrical box, and lanyard switch all maintain the factory seadoo look but some switch internals are modified to work with the kawi motor. I'm sure there's some stuff I'm forgetting20210501_154018.jpg20210402_144211.jpg Attached Images 20210402_144204.jpg (2.90 MB, 2 views)

20210402_144204.jpg (2.90 MB, 2 views) 20210402_143929.jpg (2.21 MB, 1 views) Last edited by rlargarticha; Yesterday at 10:54 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules