Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 94 Blaster Parts List #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 173 WTB 94 Blaster Parts List These are the parts that I am looking for, I have linked the part numbers to assist in search. I am looking for parts in excellent condition. Thanks!





Steering cable GA7-61481-00-00





Handles GA7-6271B-00-00 Rear re-boarding handle





Fuel selector block off ideas

(could 3d print)





Coil 62E-85570-00-00 OEM only





Entire midshaft





Seat latch GA7-6371G-00-00 ( Im pretty sure) the under seat latch on the seat





Coupler cover 61X-51381-00-00





Grips EW2-61553-00-00





