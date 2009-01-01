Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,594 Blog Entries 5 Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy Just need a hacksaw



This is a seriously must watch vid:

https://youtu.be/IdfLUIc1E6A



#2

Join Date Aug 2006

Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

That thing sounds evil and he is driving on the wrong side of the road.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3

Join Date Dec 2005

Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

Yes and yes.



#4

Join Date Jul 2013

Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

The H2 had a really poor frame, and both the H1, H2 were

a pita to synchronize the carbs.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





