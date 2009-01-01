|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy
Just need a hacksaw
This is a seriously must watch vid:
https://youtu.be/IdfLUIc1E6A
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy
That thing sounds evil and he is driving on the wrong side of the road.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy
The H2 had a really poor frame, and both the H1, H2 were
a pita to synchronize the carbs.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules