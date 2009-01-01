 Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy
  Today, 03:21 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

    Just need a hacksaw

    This is a seriously must watch vid:
    https://youtu.be/IdfLUIc1E6A


  Today, 03:45 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

    That thing sounds evil and he is driving on the wrong side of the road.
  Today, 04:05 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

    Yes and yes.


  Today, 05:46 PM #4
    wmazz
    Re: Adding a 4th Cylinder to your 2-Stroke Triple is Easy

    The H2 had a really poor frame, and both the H1, H2 were
    a pita to synchronize the carbs.


    Bill M.
