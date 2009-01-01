 Low on power
Thread: Low on power

  Today, 07:03 AM #1
    tonyjh63
    Join Date
    Oct 2022
    Location
    GA
    Posts
    1

    Low on power

    Well, I bought an older model Waverunner a week ago (2006 VX 110 Deluxe). Took it out on the lake with a friend Tuesday, and it seemed sluggish and slow to me (I'm brand new to PWCs- had never driven one 'til about 3 weeks ago). So I got on here, read a few threads, and decided to change my plugs before going out again yesterday. What a difference! Whereas before, we could only get up to 34 mph (and slowly, at that), it had a lot more pep and we nudged 48 mph a couple of times! (BTW, our combined weight is probably just a tad over 300 lbs). Does this performance sound about right to y'all?
    Oh...but for some reason, it won't stay idling for very long. Any ideas on what to check? Thanks!
    Tony
    Last edited by tonyjh63; Today at 07:05 AM.
  Today, 07:39 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,243

    Re: Low on power

    Yes on a good day a VX110 wiill barely break 50 MPH with one person on it.
