Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Low on power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2022 Location GA Posts 1 Low on power Well, I bought an older model Waverunner a week ago (2006 VX 110 Deluxe). Took it out on the lake with a friend Tuesday, and it seemed sluggish and slow to me (I'm brand new to PWCs- had never driven one 'til about 3 weeks ago). So I got on here, read a few threads, and decided to change my plugs before going out again yesterday. What a difference! Whereas before, we could only get up to 34 mph (and slowly, at that), it had a lot more pep and we nudged 48 mph a couple of times! (BTW, our combined weight is probably just a tad over 300 lbs). Does this performance sound about right to y'all?

Oh...but for some reason, it won't stay idling for very long. Any ideas on what to check? Thanks!

Tony Last edited by tonyjh63; Today at 07:05 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,243 Re: Low on power Yes on a good day a VX110 wiill barely break 50 MPH with one person on it. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules