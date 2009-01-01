Kawasaki SXR800 Factory Pipe
Motoine MADPOWER SXR800 chamber
Sato exhaust manifold
Motoine PowerBox - attaches to the fuel tank, it's a stinger resonator box. Plumbs into the SXR OEM stinger tube. Could also reduce the 3/8 line down to 1/4 to run as an auxiliary emergency/buddy tank. The PowerBox is supposed to help with low end and mid range throttle response.
Clamps & coupler
Designed for the 800 engine but works for the 750 just fine. Fits any 650-800 Kawi standup hull. It would probably fit a 550 with clearancing but thats at your own discretion. I ran one of these in an X-2 years ago and it ran better than a B pipe.
Price is $975 shipped.
