Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR800 Factory Pipe Motoine MADPOWER full exhaust $975 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 33 Posts 1,146 SXR800 Factory Pipe Motoine MADPOWER full exhaust $975 Kawasaki SXR800 Factory Pipe

Motoine MADPOWER SXR800 chamber

Sato exhaust manifold

Motoine PowerBox - attaches to the fuel tank, it's a stinger resonator box. Plumbs into the SXR OEM stinger tube. Could also reduce the 3/8 line down to 1/4 to run as an auxiliary emergency/buddy tank. The PowerBox is supposed to help with low end and mid range throttle response.

Clamps & coupler

Designed for the 800 engine but works for the 750 just fine. Fits any 650-800 Kawi standup hull. It would probably fit a 550 with clearancing but thats at your own discretion. I ran one of these in an X-2 years ago and it ran better than a B pipe.



Price is $975 shipped.



i-img900x1200-1665895601f4r00t431177.jpgi-img900x1200-1665895538mbptrz249614.jpgi-img900x1200-1665895474dbfcap631975.jpgi-img900x1200-1665895492vgby3q644678.jpgi-img1200x900-1665895515wsf1y8631987.jpgi-img900x1200-1665895449zljnww630093.jpg 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules