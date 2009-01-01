|
Looking for SJ rubber exhaust hose (engine to water box)
As the title says, looking for the rubber hose that goes from the factory engine exhaust to the water box. Its on a 98 SJ, but pretty sure any RN year would work. Needs to ship to Canada. Let me know what you got, thanks
