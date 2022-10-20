|
F1 code on Ultra 310r, checked with scan tool and no codes
Have a 2017 Ultra 310r, with a Riva kit. Runs great, but F1 flashings , and alarm goes off. Checked with Candoo scan tool, and found no active codes. On freeze frame, found the attached. Any ideas ?
The computer sees the position of the throttle and assumes a certain speed. Apparently your speed did not agree with the position. Look for debris in the speedometer paddle wheel or a broken 'paddle'.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
