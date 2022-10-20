 F1 code on Ultra 310r, checked with scan tool and no codes
  1. Today, 10:05 AM #1
    sloan_william@msn.com
    Join Date
    Jul 2002
    Location
    Kanchanaburi, Thailand
    Age
    60
    Posts
    187

    F1 code on Ultra 310r, checked with scan tool and no codes

    Have a 2017 Ultra 310r, with a Riva kit. Runs great, but F1 flashings , and alarm goes off. Checked with Candoo scan tool, and found no active codes. On freeze frame, found the attached. Any ideas ?
  2. Today, 10:40 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,243

    Re: F1 code on Ultra 310r, checked with scan tool and no codes

    The computer sees the position of the throttle and assumes a certain speed. Apparently your speed did not agree with the position. Look for debris in the speedometer paddle wheel or a broken 'paddle'.
