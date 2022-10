Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 Pumps #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 34 Posts 2,246 650 Pumps Two 650 pumps for sale. Both from fresh water skis. Pump on the left is all good, ready to run. Bearings turn smooth and no signs of water past the seals. The pump on the right will need new bearings and seals.

$100 shipped for the ready to run pump, $50 shipped for the pump needing bearings. $130 shipped for both.



PXL_20221019_224614626.jpgPXL_20221019_224608514.jpgPXL_20221019_224629560.jpg PXL_20221019_224638063.jpg

