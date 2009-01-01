 Freshwater 1996 SL 900 part out with running engine
    Freshwater 1996 SL 900 part out with running engine

    I have a running 1996 SL 900 I am parting out. The pump bearings went out but the engine and everything else is good. 130,130,140psi on the cylinders. Super flean, corrosion free ski.

    Located in Jacksonville fl. Message me for parts and prices. Will be very fair.
