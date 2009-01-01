Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual CDKII 750 SP fuel issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location arizona Age 38 Posts 6 Dual CDKII 750 SP fuel issue 750/550 conversion with 750SP, dual CDK II carb setup. Professional rebuild. I have fuel from tank to carbs and back through return to tank.



Ski will start and run if I put fuel directly into carbs.



But I cannot get fuel via venturis. Hand choke, nothing. Anything I am missing before I return them to the shop? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,566 Re: Dual CDKII 750 SP fuel issue What was Professionally rebuilt? The Engine or the Carbs? Bofth?



What is the Compression in both Cylinders?



Make sure the Pulse Line is connected and secured. If the Pulse Line leaks, the Pumps won't develop enough pressure to open the Pop-Off Valve that allows Fuel into the Carb Throat.



The Fuel Supply Line goes into the Bottom Carb Nipple. The Return Line ties into the Upper Carb Nipple.



If the Pop-Off pressure is too high, Fuel will not flow. Aftermarket Flame Arrestors need lower pop-off settings.



If the Carb Internal Fuel Filters are clogged, very little Fuel will flow, if any.



If the Regulator Diaphragms are worn or leaking, they won't meter Fuel into the Carb Throats.



If the Needle Valves are stuck or in a bind, the Needle Valve will not open and Fuel will not flow.



If the Pump Diaphragms are worn , Fuel will not flow.



