Willlow to Nelsons
The weather was still warm this weekend so I opted to head out ONE MORE TIME to Willow Beach...I had not launched there all summer....since it is a marina, I can do the 75 minute drive in the Volvo versus the noisy Jeep.
ROOKIE MISTAKE and ALERT. I shouldn't even admit this in public...but, maybe someone else can learn from my stupid mistake.
I am not a wrencher and I have only the basic understanding of how a jetski works.
I was scoping out some coves and there was tons of the long algae grass or whatever it is....Well, I went too far in and even tho I was light on the throttle, I got jammed up. Warning bells, etc.
I swam over to a cove to look at the ski and at that point I had no idea where water actually got sucked into the ski. I knew it came out the back. I could not get the ski to propel. I flagged a boat down and this young guy and his 7 buddies towed me ALL THE WAY BACK to Willow Beach. I did not realize how far I was down river but it probably took 45 minutes to get back to the marina. I gave him all the cash I had and then filled up his boat. I felt so, so bad. Then, the one guy says..."oh, go underneaths...blah blah " and I totally discounted what he was saying thinking I will be making that $250 contribution to the dealer on Monday. As I was loading up the ski, I saw what he was talking about. I had this HUGE clump of grass stuck and sucked in underneath. So, I put it back in the water and pulled all the grass out and it runs fine. I felt especially stupid because I could have done that on my own way back down river. I wish good Karma to this guy and his group. I suck!
