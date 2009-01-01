Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it?
I was thinking of getting my stock flywheel sent out and get some of the weight taken off I heard it does make a difference Im trying to find the member on here that does it but cant seem to find him. They call him Miller. Anyone know how I can get ahold of him to do my flywheel?
Re: Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it?
That would be Chris Newmiller, goes by mcn6 on here.
