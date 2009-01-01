Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2022 Location Canada Age 24 Posts 3 Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it? I was thinking of getting my stock flywheel sent out and get some of the weight taken off I heard it does make a difference Im trying to find the member on here that does it but cant seem to find him. They call him Miller. Anyone know how I can get ahold of him to do my flywheel? Attached Images 99ECEE26-6FB8-4377-BD8F-ECB2B1F41E48.jpeg (4.11 MB, 3 views) #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 59 Posts 30,572 Re: Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it? That would be Chris Newmiller, goes by mcn6 on here. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

