 Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:58 PM #1
    Natedawgrebuild
    Natedawgrebuild is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Natedawgrebuild's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2022
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    24
    Posts
    3

    Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it?

    I was thinking of getting my stock flywheel sent out and get some of the weight taken off I heard it does make a difference Im trying to find the member on here that does it but cant seem to find him. They call him Miller. Anyone know how I can get ahold of him to do my flywheel?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:33 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    59
    Posts
    30,572

    Re: Is getting a 750 small pin flywheel weight reduction worth it?

    That would be Chris Newmiller, goes by mcn6 on here.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 