 Seadoo 4-Tec parts
  Today, 04:14 PM
    CJSXR800
    CJSXR800 is offline
    PWCToday Regular CJSXR800's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    44
    Posts
    65

    Seadoo 4-Tec parts

    Cleaning out the garage and have these 4-Tec parts;

    14’ Complete 215 Supercharger, hours not know but slip is 8.7 lbs $380
    14’ 215 complete cylinder head (cam and rockers, will need valves checked, rear cylinder hyd-locked) $300
    14’ 215 crankshaft (no damage) $600
    14’ Throttle body (Electric, will fit various years) $400
    05’ 215 throttle body (Cable, will fit various years and models) $200
    05’ 215 Jet pump ***’y. (Shaft, bearing, and seals are good. Needs a wear ring, no impeller) $300
    05’ 215 double gear (will fit various years) $80
    05’ oil cooler (will fit various years) $50
    05’ Water pump (will fit various years) $50
    05’ front oil pump ***’y with TOPS (good condition and can send pics of pump surfaces) $60
    05’ MPEM (278001724) $250
    05’ Gauge (slight Sun damage to LCD but still readable) $100
    05’ 215 ECU $200
    05’ 215 fuel injectors and rail $80
    Various ignition coils $40 each
    2 x 4-Tec starters (BRP not aftermarket) $80 each
    Starter bendix
    Mounts
  Today, 04:41 PM
    CJSXR800
    CJSXR800 is offline
    PWCToday Regular CJSXR800's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2005
    Location
    Toronto
    Age
    44
    Posts
    65

    Re: Seadoo 4-Tec parts

    Also have 2 255/260hp intercoolers (one old style with no vent the other with vent. Both are fresh water and pressure tested) $250 each.

    Can send pics of anything listed.
