Seadoo 4-Tec parts
Cleaning out the garage and have these 4-Tec parts;
14’ Complete 215 Supercharger, hours not know but slip is 8.7 lbs $380
14’ 215 complete cylinder head (cam and rockers, will need valves checked, rear cylinder hyd-locked) $300
14’ 215 crankshaft (no damage) $600
14’ Throttle body (Electric, will fit various years) $400
05’ 215 throttle body (Cable, will fit various years and models) $200
05’ 215 Jet pump ***’y. (Shaft, bearing, and seals are good. Needs a wear ring, no impeller) $300
05’ 215 double gear (will fit various years) $80
05’ oil cooler (will fit various years) $50
05’ Water pump (will fit various years) $50
05’ front oil pump ***’y with TOPS (good condition and can send pics of pump surfaces) $60
05’ MPEM (278001724) $250
05’ Gauge (slight Sun damage to LCD but still readable) $100
05’ 215 ECU $200
05’ 215 fuel injectors and rail $80
Various ignition coils $40 each
2 x 4-Tec starters (BRP not aftermarket) $80 each
Starter bendix
Mounts
Also have 2 255/260hp intercoolers (one old style with no vent the other with vent. Both are fresh water and pressure tested) $250 each.
Can send pics of anything listed.
