Seadoo 4-Tec parts Cleaning out the garage and have these 4-Tec parts;



14’ Complete 215 Supercharger, hours not know but slip is 8.7 lbs $380

14’ 215 complete cylinder head (cam and rockers, will need valves checked, rear cylinder hyd-locked) $300

14’ 215 crankshaft (no damage) $600

14’ Throttle body (Electric, will fit various years) $400

05’ 215 throttle body (Cable, will fit various years and models) $200

05’ 215 Jet pump ***’y. (Shaft, bearing, and seals are good. Needs a wear ring, no impeller) $300

05’ 215 double gear (will fit various years) $80

05’ oil cooler (will fit various years) $50

05’ Water pump (will fit various years) $50

05’ front oil pump ***’y with TOPS (good condition and can send pics of pump surfaces) $60

05’ MPEM (278001724) $250

05’ Gauge (slight Sun damage to LCD but still readable) $100

05’ 215 ECU $200

05’ 215 fuel injectors and rail $80

Various ignition coils $40 each

2 x 4-Tec starters (BRP not aftermarket) $80 each

Starter bendix

Mounts

www.racetechpowersports.com #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2005 Location Toronto Age 44 Posts 65 Re: Seadoo 4-Tec parts Also have 2 255/260hp intercoolers (one old style with no vent the other with vent. Both are fresh water and pressure tested) $250 each.



Can send pics of anything listed. www.snowcity.com

