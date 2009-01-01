|
2001 Seadoo GTX DI question
Ok so I am attempting to help a guy fix his GTX DI even after I said I would never fool with one again....
The original symptom was it would only get 4,800 rpm's. It would just hold that all day in water or on trailer. So I tested all I could and replaced both TPS's. No change. So I ordered a guaranteed to be in perfect running condition MPEM. So now on the trailer it will Rev out all day nice and clean. I put it in water and it will launch and rip to around 7,000 rpms for a bit but once I let out of the throttle, the maint light comes on and it starts missing hard and won't ever recover. Once I let totally out to idle, the Maint light goes out and it'll go again. Over & over.
Any suggestions?
Thanks,
Casey
