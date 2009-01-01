I need a couple parts to finish building an RX and was wondering if anyone had some cheap possibly damaged ones they may want to sell.
Looking for the front hood lid,the little one into the front compartment and the center console lid.i believe the 2000 and up RX and GTI had these I don't care if it's damaged because this is a project ski that started with a junkyard hull. I am also looking for the old school Rpm analog gauge so I can replace the broken digital gauge. Let me know what you got.