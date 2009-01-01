|
Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again
Hi i got a standard Kawasaki 750 sxi apart from a modified intake grate no make on it and have now installed the JJ jet dynamics ride plate but it still porpoises like mad around 3/4 throttle no matter how much i change my body postion
I did have a superjet 2014 which obviously planned lovely but needed to free up money so sold and got a cheaper ski.
and before that i had a 650sx so im not a newbie and know where to put my body weight
any advice would be great im in the uk and can not see any pump wedges or hull extensions available the only other thing to try is some washers under the back of the dynamics ride plate?
Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again
Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions
Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again
Thanks for reply
Originally Posted by Juanm89
Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions
like I said above I have got new ride plate fitted and this is the intake grate
C9812475-CB4A-4BE3-89BF-E277A46CDB75.jpeg
32166D79-604C-47C6-B3FF-AB649D399112.jpeg
ED261C85-4CEE-46D1-A8CC-F3CABB59279F.jpeg
are the extensions available in the uk ?
Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again
Put 2 washers under the rear bolts between the hull and the rideplate, also try to get forward more in the tray
