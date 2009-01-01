Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2022 Location Uk Age 43 Posts 2 Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again Hi i got a standard Kawasaki 750 sxi apart from a modified intake grate no make on it and have now installed the JJ jet dynamics ride plate but it still porpoises like mad around 3/4 throttle no matter how much i change my body postion



I did have a superjet 2014 which obviously planned lovely but needed to free up money so sold and got a cheaper ski.

and before that i had a 650sx so im not a newbie and know where to put my body weight



any advice would be great im in the uk and can not see any pump wedges or hull extensions available the only other thing to try is some washers under the back of the dynamics ride plate? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Age 33 Posts 188 Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2022 Location Uk Age 43 Posts 2 Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again Originally Posted by Juanm89 Originally Posted by Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions

like I said above I have got new ride plate fitted and this is the intake grate

C9812475-CB4A-4BE3-89BF-E277A46CDB75.jpeg



32166D79-604C-47C6-B3FF-AB649D399112.jpeg



ED261C85-4CEE-46D1-A8CC-F3CABB59279F.jpeg



are the extensions available in the uk ? #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2022 Location Your moms house Posts 76 Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again Put 2 washers under the rear bolts between the hull and the rideplate, also try to get forward more in the tray Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules