 Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again
  Today, 10:03 AM #1
    Paulm1978
    Paulm1978 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2022
    Location
    Uk
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2

    Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again

    Hi i got a standard Kawasaki 750 sxi apart from a modified intake grate no make on it and have now installed the JJ jet dynamics ride plate but it still porpoises like mad around 3/4 throttle no matter how much i change my body postion

    I did have a superjet 2014 which obviously planned lovely but needed to free up money so sold and got a cheaper ski.
    and before that i had a 650sx so im not a newbie and know where to put my body weight

    any advice would be great im in the uk and can not see any pump wedges or hull extensions available the only other thing to try is some washers under the back of the dynamics ride plate?
  Today, 10:10 AM #2
    Juanm89
    Juanm89 is offline
    Frequent Poster Juanm89's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    33
    Posts
    188

    Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again

    Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions
  Today, 10:44 AM #3
    Paulm1978
    Paulm1978 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2022
    Location
    Uk
    Age
    43
    Posts
    2

    Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again

    Quote Originally Posted by Juanm89 View Post
    Extended ride plate, Prowatercraft makes hull extensions
    Thanks for reply
    like I said above I have got new ride plate fitted and this is the intake grate
    C9812475-CB4A-4BE3-89BF-E277A46CDB75.jpeg

    32166D79-604C-47C6-B3FF-AB649D399112.jpeg

    ED261C85-4CEE-46D1-A8CC-F3CABB59279F.jpeg

    are the extensions available in the uk ?
  Today, 12:39 PM #4
    Carter.104
    Carter.104 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Carter.104's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2022
    Location
    Your moms house
    Posts
    76

    Re: Kawasaki 750sxi (97) porpoise issue again

    Put 2 washers under the rear bolts between the hull and the rideplate, also try to get forward more in the tray
