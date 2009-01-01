|
|
-
Kawi 750 swap x2
Hey I got a 89 x2 hull it came with full complete 650 pump set up and water box and fuel tank. So I picked up a 98 kawi 750 ss complete ski to take the engine and ride plate,ebox for my x2 build the motor is a 750 small pin dual carb Im wondering if I should use the fuel pump set up in it for my x2 as I am gonna be sticking with the dual carbs. I know the 650 had a pump on the carb itself but I would like to run the dual 750 carbs and not having to search for a 650 intake and carb setup as Im already in a pinch on trying to find a 650 exhaust manifold and pipe already as part r hard to find In canada. Also if anyone is looking for a 750 pump and exhaust manifold,pipe,water box let me will sell for cheap.
Forum Rules