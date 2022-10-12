 Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:25 PM #1
    johnvx110
    johnvx110 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    Northcentral PA
    Age
    49
    Posts
    106

    Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro

    All parts from 1991 Kawi 650SX. Ocean Pro deflector and steering nozzle. Very nice with a little minor corrosion. Hard to find. $400. Ocean pro ride plate. Decent shape. $75. Stock exhaust with silver head pipe. $190. Clean pump with aftermarket prop. Couple dings in veins. Good wear ring with minor scratches. Exterior clean. Bearing smooth. $200. Buyer pays actual shipping and fees if you want to use paypal.PayPal. Prices are OBO.20221012_162600.jpg20221012_162600.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 09:33 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,288

    Re: Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro

    Scat prop ? Or solas, rideplate is an op tressels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 