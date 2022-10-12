Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 49 Posts 106 Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro All parts from 1991 Kawi 650SX. Ocean Pro deflector and steering nozzle. Very nice with a little minor corrosion. Hard to find. $400. Ocean pro ride plate. Decent shape. $75. Stock exhaust with silver head pipe. $190. Clean pump with aftermarket prop. Couple dings in veins. Good wear ring with minor scratches. Exterior clean. Bearing smooth. $200. Buyer pays actual shipping and fees if you want to use paypal.PayPal. Prices are OBO.20221012_162600.jpg20221012_162600.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,288 Re: Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro Scat prop ? Or solas, rideplate is an op tressels Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules