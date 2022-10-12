|
Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro
All parts from 1991 Kawi 650SX. Ocean Pro deflector and steering nozzle. Very nice with a little minor corrosion. Hard to find. $400. Ocean pro ride plate. Decent shape. $75. Stock exhaust with silver head pipe. $190. Clean pump with aftermarket prop. Couple dings in veins. Good wear ring with minor scratches. Exterior clean. Bearing smooth. $200. Buyer pays actual shipping and fees if you want to use paypal.PayPal. Prices are OBO.20221012_162600.jpg20221012_162600.jpg
Re: Kawasaki 650SX Part Out Ocean Pro
Scat prop ? Or solas, rideplate is an op tressels
