Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XP 580 pump noise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location texas Age 51 Posts 6 XP 580 pump noise Yesterday , it made a screeching noise when i hit the throttle coming from the pump , could it be just low on oil ? or is that type of sound usually mean the pump bearings are done ? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,238 Re: XP 580 pump noise Squealing screeching usually means the bearings are already toast. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules