Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A trip dowmn memory lane #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,225 A trip dowmn memory lane I found these photos at my other house yesterday and thought I should post them up here. They are of my first 550 build with the 550 reed engine, the hull was actually made from two crashed hulls we threw in the dumpster at work, I fished them out and cut the two apart and repaired one.



The hull wasn't finished when I moved to the Seadoo shop in 1991-92 so it is posewd in front of the new shop in the photos.Thats not me in the photo unloading it , I was never that thin lol.

Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

