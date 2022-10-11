Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 08 SJ mini project thread - Fall 2022 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,550 Blog Entries 5 08 SJ mini project thread - Fall 2022 Not a big deal here, hopefully.

Owner of the ski granted permission for me nitpick it and make an example of it, LOL.

Just doing some odd and ends, including confirming the tune is good (or correcting it as I see fit), check compression, swap to a 10/16 hooker impeller and adding a Thrust pump cone (mag conversion), and adding an MSD enhancer. Oh, and the bolt connecting the trim cable to the arm is missing, so I will dig into all that.



Ski already has trim, worx grate, rrp pole, b-pipe, girdled head, v-force reeds, footholds...painted flat black, nicely, which makes me ask, "what repaired damage is the paint hiding?"



But overall it is really clean and was purchased this way - with lots of mod $$ already spent. I will gather and post more pictures later this week.



Just did a quick inspection on it so far. Immediately noticed that turning the handlebars all the way until the steering cable is fully extended happens about 1/4 inch before the turnplate contacts the steering stop = yeah, that isn't good for steering cable lifespans



Look at the pictures and see if you can see what else is wrong with the steering setup???



I'm gonna call this a "red flag". Tells me to not assume anything about how this ski was built...gotta investigate and find out for myself, exactly as I would if it were my own ski.





20221011_122308.jpg20221011_122403.jpg20221011_122413.jpg



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



