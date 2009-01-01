|
Js550 and SX parts
Kerker new style full pipe with WestCoast manifold (can include hardware if needed) ~$250 shipped
Stock gutted water box~$30 shipped
OEM starter bendix in good shape came off running motor~$50 shipped
OEM turn plate for js not sx~$20 shipped
OEM PP head domes in good shape~$40 shipped
Keihin CDK II with manifold for sx Reed spaced cyl~$50 shipped
BN44 and manifold for PP cyl~$30 shipped
K&N air filter~50 shipped
29BFB7A1-7FAE-4CE9-BA9F-86E485AF2A1D.jpeg
D2888BB4-A506-4D16-A73E-387776D20532.jpeg
PM me with any questions and I also have quite a bit more stuff just cant think off the top of my head.
