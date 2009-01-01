Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 and SX parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2022 Location Your moms house Posts 72 Js550 and SX parts Kerker new style full pipe with WestCoast manifold (can include hardware if needed) ~$250 shipped

Stock gutted water box~$30 shipped

OEM starter bendix in good shape came off running motor~$50 shipped

OEM turn plate for js not sx~$20 shipped

OEM PP head domes in good shape~$40 shipped

Keihin CDK II with manifold for sx Reed spaced cyl~$50 shipped

BN44 and manifold for PP cyl~$30 shipped

K&N air filter~50 shipped



29BFB7A1-7FAE-4CE9-BA9F-86E485AF2A1D.jpeg

D2888BB4-A506-4D16-A73E-387776D20532.jpeg



