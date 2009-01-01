|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
For Sale New Carbon Fibre X2 Hood
For Sale New Carbon Fiber X2 Hood. The hood was resin
infused with epoxy resin, its been 2K clear coated,
wet sanded, polished and waxed. It only weights
3.2 lbs!!, very strong for its weight but not
indestructible, so if youre very rough on your
ski/hood, this may not be the hood for you. Air intake is
4 times the area as a stock X2 hood . This is
all hand laid, so its not 100%perfect, I had to
patch a misplaced hole by the clamp bracket. (See
picture) Under certain light and angle you can see
small pockets of air trapped between the fibers on
the spread tow (checker pattern, you can see them
on the pictures) neither are very from a couple
feet away. Selling for $900.00 USD SHIPPED Feel
free to shoot me a message if you have any
questions!!! Thanks
25A2B8A7-FF5A-44A0-91E4-F2F80DA617A9.jpeg2D5DB150-7509-4E00-8C0D-71A1191D367D.jpegB0ADBD0F-EE4B-433D-B31F-1AE52FA174FC.jpeg317E763C-EA36-4B7D-8D2F-9D9F997E3BE3.jpeg29045C0E-71C0-42F9-9F1C-0C7636C80B82.jpeg7E4FF3FE-6832-48B9-874F-C51C8C0C450A.jpeg605AF9AA-3574-44CD-AAF0-03F4D7A3DA47.jpeg0FD7BEA9-22F5-4D82-B726-80A3938A3BF5.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules