For Sale New Carbon Fibre X2 Hood

For Sale New Carbon Fiber X2 Hood . The hood was resin

infused with epoxy resin, its been 2K clear coated,

wet sanded, polished and waxed. It only weights

3.2 lbs!!, very strong for its weight but not

indestructible, so if youre very rough on your

ski/hood, this may not be the hood for you. Air intake is

4 times the area as a stock X2 hood . This is

all hand laid, so its not 100%perfect, I had to

patch a misplaced hole by the clamp bracket. (See

picture) Under certain light and angle you can see

small pockets of air trapped between the fibers on

the spread tow (checker pattern, you can see them

on the pictures) neither are very from a couple

feet away. Selling for $900.00 USD SHIPPED Feel

free to shoot me a message if you have any

questions!!! Thanks



