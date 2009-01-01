 Fx-1 popping through exhaust above half throttle
pxctoday

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  Today, 07:02 PM #1
    Fx-1 popping through exhaust above half throttle

    I just bought a 1994 fx-1 recently that had the motor out of it because it apparently didnt have spark. I tried a coil, nothing. I then tried a cdi and it had spark. Dropped the motor in the hull cranked it up and it idled good. Went to rev it and BOOM, blows off my exhaust coupler that I had on loosely so when it did inevitably backfire my nose and water box wouldnt explode. I narrowed it down to only really happening above 1/4 or 1/2 throttle. Put the oem coil back in, didnt change anything. Put a stator in, check timing, and checked woodruff key. Still no change. Then I tried another CDI. Nothing new. Rebuilt the carb and tried a new sbn44 from my 650sx and it also didnt change a thing. Fast forward a few weeks and I decided to pull off the reeds and take a look. Lo and behold a big hole and crack in the reeds. I was almost positive that this had to be the source of my backfires through the exhaust. Put on used but in decent condition reeds that I took off of my waveblaster. Started it up and instead of backfiring through the exhaust I got a flame in the the clear pulse line. Not really any sound and it was not constant. Low to mid throttle.

    This is where Im at right now and would really like to get it out on the water before it gets too cold. Any help is appreciated
  Today, 08:07 PM #2
    Re: Fx-1 popping through exhaust above half throttle

    What is the Cranking Compression in each Cylinder?

    If the Rings are worn, the Engine will have Combustion Blow-by into the Crankcase. Which can then travel thru the Pulse Line or thru the Intake Manifold.

    The Backfires damaged the Reeds; not the other way around, the Reeds did not cause the Backfires.
