Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gigunda Beach Stand System :) Jet Blast 2023 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,544 Blog Entries 5 Gigunda Beach Stand System :) Jet Blast 2023 Introducing the Gigunda Beach Stand System

Not for sale.

Nope.

This will be one of many prizes available at Jet Blast 2023. Show up at JB23 for your chance to win it.

This is a joint effort between me, Craig Moore and Ben Neckvatal.

Craig ordered, paid for and donated the VP fuel jugs.

Ben helped me to snag a great deal on a the 1.5" sch80 PVC pipe used to build these.

I donated all the pipe/fittings and the design/build labor.

Side note: If anyone wants the cut lengths of all the pipe to build this for themselves, I will gladly pass that info along.



So what the hell is a Gigunda Beach Stand System?

It's an idea I've had for a while. It serves many purposes.



1) Anyone who has attended freerides, or any crowded beach understands the value of having 2 beach stands, so you can "leapfrog" your ski up the beach and easily transfer it on to your beach tote, or to just get it up on dry land for the night. So much easier than fighting the buoyancy of beach tote wheels. So much easier than picking up and carrying skis up the beach. It literally allows one person to move their ski up and away from the water or back down to the water...even without a beach tote.

2) 2 beach stands take up excess space in your tow vehicle, so these stands nestle together, one fits inside the other, so two stands now fit in the space of just one.

3) Both of these stands use my sleeve design, where there is 2 inch PVC sleeved over the 1.5 inch top rails. This eliminates the step at the 90 degree elbows on both ends, and it means these stands aren't going to wear thin from sliding skis on the same surface all the time...as the upper rail sleeves rotate, so you're moving the wear surface around with every use.

4) Fuel jugs take up space and like to tip over inside of tow vehicles. Not with this set up, as the stands help to stabilize your brand new VP fuel jugs. And, since your fuel jugs now fit inside your stands for transport/storage, you're maximizing the efficiency of your valuable space.

5) All the structural piping here is 1.5 inch sch80 stuff...very durable.

6) PVC stands like this, especially with all 4 bottom surfaces contacting the beach, don't sink into soft sand like smaller diameter folding stands tend to.



Overall dimensions of this setup are 32 inches long by 19.5 inches tall and wide.



Hoping these go to a JB23 prize winner who will use and benefit from them for years to come.



20221009_095947.jpg20221009_100333.jpg20221009_100254.jpg20221009_100251.jpg20221009_100246.jpg20221009_100025.jpg20221009_100015.jpg20221009_100007.jpg20221009_095954.jpg20221009_100305.jpg



