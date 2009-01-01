Hello! I recently bought(perhaps against better judgment) a 96 sl700. I cant find much information on it. Im looking for a repair manual and parts diagram. Also, Im trying to figure out where to hook up water to run it out of water. This is the first jet ski Ive had, so I just need some basic information. The mag side piston is blown up. Is this common for this make and model? Im wondering if the oil injection pumps on these are prone to failure.

Thanks