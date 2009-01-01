|
|
-
96 sl700
Hello! I recently bought(perhaps against better judgment) a 96 sl700. I cant find much information on it. Im looking for a repair manual and parts diagram. Also, Im trying to figure out where to hook up water to run it out of water. This is the first jet ski Ive had, so I just need some basic information. The mag side piston is blown up. Is this common for this make and model? Im wondering if the oil injection pumps on these are prone to failure.
Thanks
