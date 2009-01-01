Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Going into the camel business... #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 929 Going into the camel business... As I shot this video yesterday out on Lake Mead, it made me realize that maybe in 10 years "Lake" Mead will be a recreation area for 4-wheelers, side-by-sides and CAMELS. Time to invest in a camel rides business. Any interested partners?



Today I experimented implementing a selfie-stick mounted behind the bench seat of my 2020 Yamaha VX Deluxe. I am not really a forward facing selfie guy but, it does seem I am overly proud of my receding hair on the crown of my head. LOL This insta360 X3 camera has really sparked my creative juices. You will notice in the beginning the only way you can see the selfie stick is when the sun cast a shadow. Amazing resolution and the HDR feature manages the blasting sun really well. Best watched full screen on a desktop monitor. (rendered at 4K).

This is the camera for -normal-folks that don't look at camera porn every day - https://www.insta360.com









Re: Going into the camel business... well done vid! i started watching sin city outdoors a little while back...they are doing a pretty good job if shedding light on the state of lake mead. hopefully more people are paying attention

