Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fx-1 exhaust popping, (above half throttle) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New York Age 29 Posts 21 Fx-1 exhaust popping, (above half throttle) I just bought a 1994 fx-1 recently that had the motor out of it because it apparently didnt have spark. I tried a coil, nothing. I then tried a cdi and it had spark. Dropped the motor in the hull cranked it up and it idled good. Went to rev it and BOOM, blows off my exhaust coupler that I had on loosely so when it did inevitably backfire my nose and water box wouldnt explode. I narrowed it down to only really happening above 1/4 or 1/2 throttle. Put the oem coil back in, didnt change anything. Put a stator in, check timing, and checked woodruff key. Still no change. Then I tried another CDI. Nothing new. Rebuilt the carb and tried a new sbn44 from my 650sx and it also didnt change a thing. Fast forward a few weeks and I decided to pull off the reeds and take a look. Lo and behold a big hole and crack in the reeds. I was almost positive that this had to be the source of my backfires through the exhaust. Put on used but in decent condition reeds that I took off of my waveblaster. Started it up and instead of backfiring through the exhaust I got a flame in the the clear pulse line. Not really any sound and it was not constant. Low to mid throttle.



This is where Im at right now and would really like to get it out on the water before it gets too cold. Any help is appreciated

