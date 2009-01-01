 Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection
  Today, 03:40 PM
    Timothys
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    35
    Posts
    225
    Blog Entries
    1

    Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection

    I need some body to help me attempt to not put 95 octane fuel in my ski every 45mins atleast 1.5hrs like my 650 got upto 2.5hrs

    Havnt found a 701 superjet or 750sxi or pro hull and pump yet. But that's what it's gonna be.
    Last edited by Timothys; Today at 03:42 PM.
  Today, 03:43 PM
    Timothys
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Texas
    Age
    35
    Posts
    225
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection

    It's not a huge deal.l will run a sbn 38 bored and recuircuted
  Today, 04:54 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
Aug 2006
Location
Al-ugh-bam-ugh
Posts
28,218
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,218

    Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection

    Try running the exhaust directly into the carb, the fuel econmy you get by doing that is phenominal.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
  Today, 05:59 PM
    Myself
    Join Date
Jun 2006
Location
Arkansas
Age
46
Posts
7,233
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,233

    Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection

    Well, I don't think a single 28 will feed a 701 or larger. A single 38mm will though. I still have the stock 28mm carb on my 650sx and it will run a tick over 43mph! And goes ALL DAY on a tank of fuel. My swapped 550 has twin 38mm carbs and only drinks about 1 gallon per hour.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
