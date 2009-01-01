Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 225 Blog Entries 1 Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection I need some body to help me attempt to not put 95 octane fuel in my ski every 45mins atleast 1.5hrs like my 650 got upto 2.5hrs



Havnt found a 701 superjet or 750sxi or pro hull and pump yet. But that's what it's gonna be. Last edited by Timothys; Today at 03:42 PM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2019 Location Texas Age 35 Posts 225 Blog Entries 1 Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection It's not a huge deal.l will run a sbn 38 bored and recuircuted #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,218 Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection Try running the exhaust directly into the carb, the fuel econmy you get by doing that is phenominal. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,233 Re: Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection Well, I don't think a single 28 will feed a 701 or larger. A single 38mm will though. I still have the stock 28mm carb on my 650sx and it will run a tick over 43mph! And goes ALL DAY on a tank of fuel. My swapped 550 has twin 38mm carbs and only drinks about 1 gallon per hour. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Bruce in SB Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules