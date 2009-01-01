|
Custom 28mm kehin carbs made up or custom 29 30mm fuel injection
I need some body to help me attempt to not put 95 octane fuel in my ski every 45mins atleast 1.5hrs like my 650 got upto 2.5hrs
Havnt found a 701 superjet or 750sxi or pro hull and pump yet. But that's what it's gonna be.
It's not a huge deal.l will run a sbn 38 bored and recuircuted
Try running the exhaust directly into the carb, the fuel econmy you get by doing that is phenominal.
Well, I don't think a single 28 will feed a 701 or larger. A single 38mm will though. I still have the stock 28mm carb on my 650sx and it will run a tick over 43mph! And goes ALL DAY on a tank of fuel. My swapped 550 has twin 38mm carbs and only drinks about 1 gallon per hour.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
