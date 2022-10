Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB - 97 Waveventure Hull Parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 50 Posts 11,039 WTB - 97 Waveventure Hull Parts Looking for the two red parts on a 1997 WaveVenture - steering cowling and front storage cover -shipped to 93012



Parts must be in good shape. Please post or send pics of actual parts. TIA

