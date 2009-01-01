Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Rebuild or Upgrade/Swap motor in modified js550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 82 Rebuild or Upgrade/Swap motor in modified js550 Hello. I have an 88 js550 with low compression in the front hole (90) compared to my rear (130). Cylinder walls show maybe some piston slap so it's time for bore job with oversized pistons. This ski has an aftermarket SOLAS impeller, Factory Half pipe, SBN 44 carb and added rear exhaust.



So the question is: Do I rebuild this hard-to-start 550 motor or do a 650 swap using a stock 650 pipe set up?



Local machine shop is $140 for the boring and finishing process. Head milling is another $80 if I wanted to go that route too. Top end overbore kit is $200-$250 maybe? So I'm guessing about $400 without milling the head, $500 with it included.



You are going to spend way more than that on a conversion ski

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 82 Re: Rebuild or Upgrade/Swap motor in modified js550 Thanks for the response.



So would a stock 650 with stock pipe out perform a 550 with factor half pipe and upgraded carb?

Yes all day long

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

I just did some work on a '94 reed 550 and tested it last week. It has a Westcoast half pipe, Westcoast head (170psi). Freshly rebuilt and tuned carb, NEW driveshaft bearing and seal carrier, blueprinted pump, Mariner 15.5 impeller and Ocean Pro rideplate and Deep intake grate. MAYBE......MAYBE it runs about as good as my stock 640 Tigershark swap but definately won't touch it on top end.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

