Lots of cheap Yamaha parts for sale - SE Wisconsin
See the ad links for pictures & details.
Currently not interested in shipping any of this stuff.
If you're near Milwaukee, Chicago, Madison, Rockford, or the Fox Valley...then you're well within reasonable driving range of me for pick up.
Reply through the craigslist ads if you're interested.
I MIGHT be heading up to Minneapolis this fall and could deliver stuff that is pre-paid.
Stuff in the ads:
61x cases, $30
6m6 cases, $30
61x heads, $30
61x exhaust, $30
SN SJ long hose, $60
WR3 RN SJ short hoses, $30
SJ motor mounts, 2 for $20
Complete WR500 Wavejammer electrical system ebox with starter & flywheel, $80
VXR SJ DG Quadrafin ride plate, $60
Riva RAD 61x aluminum charging flywheel (needs repair), $100
Beach tote wheel, $10
WR3 and VXR seats, $20 each
Not shown in the ads = WR3 complete pump with reverse and tunnel, $80. Pair of 90-91 WR3 grab handles, $10.
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...540929003.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...540881026.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...530683096.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...540810067.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...541668825.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...529472347.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...529471283.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/bpo...541958506.html
https://milwaukee.craigslist.org/tro...541670872.html
