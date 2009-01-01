Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What to look for if ski accidentally froze? And what temp would you think? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location Lake country, WI (sm-big Lakes, potentially on Lake MI) Age 56 Posts 313 What to look for if ski accidentally froze? And what temp would you think? Hopefully someone with some (unfortunate) experience can shed a little light on this:



I left my ski out last month and couldn't get back up in time to get it winterized before a couple of freezes so I'm keeping my fingers crossed. It's a Kawi 4-stroke.



It's on land by the water but it dipped to about 23 one night and and 30 for two other nights. Day temps were 50 so it wasn't below temp for terribly long. I did rev it a few times after the last use but not a lot nor winterized.



Q1: How long of a freezing temp do you think is too long considering it takes some time for the ski itself to cool down (and re-warm up after sunrise)? What would you call a deep freeze that it is definitely screwed? I thought it was only getting to about 26, but saw on a weather site it was down to 23 for probably a couple of hours.



Q2: Since I need to drive it a while to get back to the ramp, what paces do I need to put it through that might give me an idea of will there be a major engine problem (that might require me to get towed) and what what should I specifically be looking for? I think my fear would be a hydrolock in mid lake.



Thanks 2006 STX -15F Jet-Sleigh;

1996 SuperJet

1991 Square Nose #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,226 Re: What to look for if ski accidentally froze? And what temp would you think? The only thing I've seen freeze and bust on the Kawi 4 stroke is on the exhaust bottom right by the rear mount bracket. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

