Hopefully someone with some (unfortunate) experience can shed a little light on this:
I left my ski out last month and couldn't get back up in time to get it winterized before a couple of freezes so I'm keeping my fingers crossed. It's a Kawi 4-stroke.
It's on land by the water but it dipped to about 23 one night and and 30 for two other nights. Day temps were 50 so it wasn't below temp for terribly long. I did rev it a few times after the last use but not a lot nor winterized.
Q1: How long of a freezing temp do you think is too long considering it takes some time for the ski itself to cool down (and re-warm up after sunrise)? What would you call a deep freeze that it is definitely screwed? I thought it was only getting to about 26, but saw on a weather site it was down to 23 for probably a couple of hours.
Q2: Since I need to drive it a while to get back to the ramp, what paces do I need to put it through that might give me an idea of will there be a major engine problem (that might require me to get towed) and what what should I specifically be looking for? I think my fear would be a hydrolock in mid lake.
Thanks