Got a dirt cheap 650sx that needed a starter and bendix change. Did that tested it out of the ski worked great. Put the motor in hooked it up went to press the button and nothing. Cleaned kill switch contacts and it cranks over. As i give it a little starting fluid to get it to fire. I see the ebox is smoking. Quickly unhook the battery. Regulator rectifier is getting insanely hot. Everything is wired up per schematic. Cleaned my grounds etc. as soon as i hook the battery the regulator immediately heats up. Any ideas?