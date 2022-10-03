|
|
Pet project, 650 Twingle
So here's a project of mine that I have been messing with for a bit now and will be building a ski for. Its a 650 twingle, crank is phased so both pistons are in phase. I had my crank builder rephase a crank for me, I paired it with a trash worn out race cylinder and got it running. This was originally intended to be a blowup motor for JetBlast 2022. It seemed to run quite well with duel BN 44s, but the carbs I have were also trash so I had to pour gas in them to get them started. I also tried a single 38 but both cylinders sucking air at the same time quickly showed its limitations. Vibrations above idle were much less than I was expecting so I decided that I need to ride it. I am currently rebuilding the motor with a nicer, stock top end and it will be going in a 750sx hull. I think this should give some good low end snap at the expense of a couple thousand rpm up top. Definitely needs duel carbs, duel pipes would probably be beneficial but that's not a option we have so will have to make the best out of a single pipe. I plan to have the motor done tonight, the hull on the other hand needs a lot of work! More updates to come!
PXL_20221003_144143869.jpgScreenshot_20221003-095451.png
Re: Pet project, 650 Twingle
Very interesting project , they used to do this with Yamaha xs 650 engines and frun them on flattrack
Re: Pet project, 650 Twingle
Yep, they used to do it on skidoo sleds way back in the day too. The little excerpt that I remember reading was they made huge torque but were nearly impossible to start with a pull rope.
