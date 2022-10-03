 Pet project, 650 Twingle
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:06 AM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2,240

    Pet project, 650 Twingle

    So here's a project of mine that I have been messing with for a bit now and will be building a ski for. Its a 650 twingle, crank is phased so both pistons are in phase. I had my crank builder rephase a crank for me, I paired it with a trash worn out race cylinder and got it running. This was originally intended to be a blowup motor for JetBlast 2022. It seemed to run quite well with duel BN 44s, but the carbs I have were also trash so I had to pour gas in them to get them started. I also tried a single 38 but both cylinders sucking air at the same time quickly showed its limitations. Vibrations above idle were much less than I was expecting so I decided that I need to ride it. I am currently rebuilding the motor with a nicer, stock top end and it will be going in a 750sx hull. I think this should give some good low end snap at the expense of a couple thousand rpm up top. Definitely needs duel carbs, duel pipes would probably be beneficial but that's not a option we have so will have to make the best out of a single pipe. I plan to have the motor done tonight, the hull on the other hand needs a lot of work! More updates to come!

    PXL_20221003_144143869.jpgScreenshot_20221003-095451.png
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:58 AM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,212

    Re: Pet project, 650 Twingle

    Very interesting project , they used to do this with Yamaha xs 650 engines and frun them on flattrack
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:13 PM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    34
    Posts
    2,240

    Re: Pet project, 650 Twingle

    Yep, they used to do it on skidoo sleds way back in the day too. The little excerpt that I remember reading was they made huge torque but were nearly impossible to start with a pull rope.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 