Where does the battery ground on a 1996 Waveblast2 go? I didn't take good pictures or notes like I normally do and I have no idea where the battery ground is supposed to bolt to.

The top starter bolt is where it goes

Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
The top starter bolt is where it goes

