Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx r&d head gasket o ring #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2010 Location Rocklin CA Age 30 Posts 521 750sx r&d head gasket o ring Looking for r&d head gasket o rings and dome o rings 300sx 701/144mm conversion in the works #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,340 Blog Entries 6 Re: 750sx r&d head gasket o ring Why don't you contact them directly, and ask what o-rings they used.



They should be able to provide dimensions and o-ring material. If you

are really lucky, maybe they can supply a part # and vendor.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





