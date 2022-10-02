 650 750 parts. Oversized jugs. Aftermarket
  Yesterday, 10:41 PM #1
    mcbrizzlesizzle
    Aug 2012
    sacramento ca
    33
    653

    650 750 parts. Oversized jugs. Aftermarket

    What you see is all I have. I dont have anything other the. What is shown.

    Make offers on stuff, dont really feel like selling for $5 but the more you buy the more willing I am to sell! Sold all my skis this is all I have left. The west coast water box is for a sx but I had it in a x2 with cut feet, I not longer have the rubber feet though.
    The jugs need a good hoan, ended up finding out that they are 93 small pin cylinders but are re sleeved to 85mm to make it a 800. Theyve been sitting for like 6 years so has a little surface rust. The guy I bought them from ran it on a big pin bottom end so it has the 22mm pistons with it. Again there is surface run. No pitting though.

    Sx/x2 driveshaft

    X2 ski cover. Was outside for a few years so a little faded but not ripped
    The other cover is a 750 ss cover but I used on my other x2.

    Local pick up preferred. If you see it in the photo shoot me a offer.












    750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!
    And way to many Kawi parts!

    GOOD NEWS if it doesn't run it makes great yard art!
  Yesterday, 11:12 PM #2
    Juanm89
    Jul 2017
    Arizona
    33
    187

    Re: 650 750 parts. Oversized jugs. Aftermarket

    How much for 750sx ebox
