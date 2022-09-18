Selling my set of Buckshot 44s with R&D Intake, reeds, and stuffers. Not sure the brand of the reeds and the stuffer. I've never ran the carbs, I bought them years ago from a local jetski shop and they have been in the bin ever since.

There is a hole on the side of the carb for what I guess is for a primer plug.

Jetting:
110 Mains
125 Pilots
2.5 N/S

$400+ship OBO

20220919_164530.jpg20220918_175754.jpg20220918_180402.jpg20220918_180434.jpg20220918_180354.jpg