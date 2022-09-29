 94 Polaris SLT 750 - MYSTERY CHECK VALVE [Screw / bolt]
  Today, 12:35 PM
    awdunn001
    awdunn001 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    UT
    Posts
    1

    94 Polaris SLT 750 - MYSTERY CHECK VALVE [Screw / bolt]

    Help, please! - Can you help identify this mystery check valve / bolt?
    It was lying in the bottom of my clients boat - Ive searched manuals but I cannot find what it is, or where it belongs, or what it does ??
    It appears to be imperial [vs metric] - about 3/8" long, head appears to be 5/16 hex, 3/8" long under the head, and the thread appears to be 1/4-28 ... ??
    IMG_20220929_093913.jpgIMG_20220929_100902.jpgIMG_20220929_093921.jpg
  Today, 01:26 PM
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    7,223

    Re: 94 Polaris SLT 750 - MYSTERY CHECK VALVE [Screw / bolt]

    It's a broken off grease zerk from the PTO.
