94 Polaris SLT 750 - MYSTERY CHECK VALVE [Screw / bolt]
Help, please! - Can you help identify this mystery check valve / bolt?
It was lying in the bottom of my clients boat - Ive searched manuals but I cannot find what it is, or where it belongs, or what it does
??
It appears to be imperial [vs metric] - about 3/8" long, head appears to be 5/16 hex, 3/8" long under the head, and the thread appears to be 1/4-28 ... ??
IMG_20220929_093913.jpgIMG_20220929_100902.jpgIMG_20220929_093921.jpg
Re: 94 Polaris SLT 750 - MYSTERY CHECK VALVE [Screw / bolt]
It's a broken off grease zerk from the PTO.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
