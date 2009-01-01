 550/650/750 misc.parts
  Yesterday, 09:45 PM
    Camaro70
    Jul 2020
    Long Island N.Y.
    48
    550/650/750 misc.parts




    -550 Mariner waterbox and pump cone $150 shipped
    -650 steer plate $60 shipped
    -650 blue pole $200 shipped
    -650 red pole $250 shipped
    -650 ocean pro heads $125 shipped each or $225 for pair shipped
    -650 tdr waterbox $125 shipped
    -650 stock waterbox $65 shipped
    -650 keihin 28mm carb lot and manifold $125 shipped
    -650 exhaust manifold $60 shipped
    -650 exhaust manifold (diverted) $60 shipped .1 bolt broken off
    -750 gas tank and pickups not pictured $100 shipped
    -750 boysen reed cage stuffers new $100 shipped
    -750 R&D ride plate $65 shipped
    Pm if interested.I have more to add as I clean out the shop and strip the rest of the donors.15069236-D604-49FA-9481-8037C1D88B71.jpegDD324A4F-22C6-4F39-8089-4F847338A7FF.jpeg5C2C232A-6726-4EF1-B4BD-4A8FDC0EBDDB.jpegF5C5B4A5-FCB9-4F8F-92AB-49180D943737.jpeg812E055B-0FB8-449F-869E-2263DD867A47.jpegB5836504-2AD6-44C4-BF48-E307C0AE7DCF.jpegB31658B6-913B-4E6C-89EB-CF3F03260CF6.jpegCB0AEEB2-CD73-4AF8-A18B-3A1D586EF138.jpeg505D9299-EF4A-48F3-A185-1E6D431847B5.jpeg
    93 waveblaster
    01 Superjet
    83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf

    92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head
    92 waverunner 650
