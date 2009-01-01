|
FS- SS / SSXi Handlebar cover, UMI Plate and R&D Top Loader
Good condition Kawasaki SS / SSXi handle bar cover pad.
$40 shipped
excellent condition UMI Racing ride plate and R&D top loader.
$125 shipped for plate.
$100 shipped for TL grate.
