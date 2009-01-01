 FS- SS / SSXi Handlebar cover, UMI Plate and R&D Top Loader
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:37 PM #1
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    50
    Posts
    11,037

    Cool FS- SS / SSXi Handlebar cover, UMI Plate and R&D Top Loader

    Good condition Kawasaki SS / SSXi handle bar cover pad.

    $40 shipped



    excellent condition UMI Racing ride plate and R&D top loader.
    $125 shipped for plate.
    $100 shipped for TL grate.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 03:41 PM. Reason: Add pics
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 