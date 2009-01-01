QTY 3 Midshafts for a few older models sit downs.
66E - '99 GP800 (great shape, no corrosion) - $50 + Shipping
62T - Waveraider (not sure year)(Has minor pitting from corrosion and pipe wrench rash) - $30 + Shipping
65U - '98 GP1200 (great shape, no corrosion) - $50 + Shipping
I can recreate the ID/Dataplate stickers if the buyers would like. The old stickers looked terrible so I pulled them off before pressure washing, cleaning and a paint job. Bearings on all three assemblies feel fine, shafts rotate smooth. Rubber isolators are in good shape no cracking. Seals appear fine. Shipping will be UPS. Example cost from CT to TX is about $22.
