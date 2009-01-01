Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Midshafts - Older Sitdowns FS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 40 Posts 298 Midshafts - Older Sitdowns FS QTY 3 Midshafts for a few older models sit downs.



66E - '99 GP800 (great shape, no corrosion) - $50 + Shipping



62T - Waveraider (not sure year)(Has minor pitting from corrosion and pipe wrench rash) - $30 + Shipping



65U - '98 GP1200 (great shape, no corrosion) - $50 + Shipping



I can recreate the ID/Dataplate stickers if the buyers would like. The old stickers looked terrible so I pulled them off before pressure washing, cleaning and a paint job. Bearings on all three assemblies feel fine, shafts rotate smooth. Rubber isolators are in good shape no cracking. Seals appear fine. Shipping will be UPS. Example cost from CT to TX is about $22.



IMG_3531.JPG



IMG_3530.JPG



IMG_3533.JPG '98 SuperJet

